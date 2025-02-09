Australia secures first test series win in Sri Lanka in 14 years

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Australia wrapped up a comprehensive 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, sealing the second test…

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Australia wrapped up a comprehensive 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, sealing the second test with a commanding nine-wicket win in Galle on Sunday.

Top order batter Marnus Labuschagne flicked a delivery from retiring Sri Lankan player Dimuth Karunaratne to mid-wicket to complete the triumph, just 15 minutes before lunch on the fourth day.

It’s Australia’s first test series win on Sri Lankan soil since 2011.

Their last success here came under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy, a 1-0 victory in 2011. However, they suffered a 3-0 whitewash in 2016 under Steve Smith’s leadership, and the 2022 series ended in a 1-1 draw. This time, with Smith standing in as captain for Pat Cummins, the victory was a welcome redemption.

“I thought it was a real good series and we played well from the outset,” said Australia captain Steve Smith, who was named Player of the Series after his consecutive hundreds. “Everyone had their methods and stuck to it over a long period of time and to score that many runs was great.

“All our spinners and lone quick Mitchell Starc did quite well. Been a great series win.”

Australia approached the series with meticulous planning — including a training camp in Dubai — and executed their strategies with precision.

Their batters laid the foundation with big hundreds, allowing the bowlers to dictate terms with attacking fields. Meanwhile, the spinners displayed remarkable discipline and variety, putting relentless pressure on Sri Lanka and paved the way for a resounding 2-0 series win.

The tourists had set the tone early, winning the first test by an innings and 242 runs – Sri Lanka’s heaviest ever test defeat. They remained clinical in the second match, ensuring there was no way back for the hosts.

Hosts unable to set a testing target

Sri Lanka resumed Sunday on 211-8, holding a slender lead of just 54 runs, with much riding on vice-captain Kusal Mendis, who had remained unbeaten overnight.

Mendis brought up his second half-century in the game by guiding Nathan Lyon to deep cover but perished in the same over, caught at short square leg by Steve Smith.

The dismissal was a milestone moment – Smith’s 200th Test catch, a feat previously achieved by only four players: Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, and Joe Root.

Beau Webster wrapped up the innings soon after, leaving Australia with a modest target of 75 runs.

Sri Lanka briefly found hope when Prabath Jayasuriya removed Travis Head (20) early, caught behind. However, Usman Khawaja (27 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (26 not out) calmly guided the visitors home with an unbroken 37-run stand.

Alex Carey was named Man of the Match for his outstanding 156 and four dismissals behind the stumps. His innings stands as the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asia.

This victory marks Australia’s fourth consecutive test win, having also won the final two matches of its recent 3-1 home series against India. It plays South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship at Lords in June.

Karunaratne farewell

Sri Lanka slumped to its fourth straight defeat and marked a disappointing end for 36-year-old opener Karunaratne in his 100th and final test.

“Very emotional day for me. It has been a long career,” said Karunratne who scored 7,222 runs at 39.25 with 16 centuries. “When I started my cricket, I Just wanted to play one test match. To go onto play 100 Tests was amazing.

“Playing cricket for so long has been a privilege. I take my hat off to everyone who backed me.”

