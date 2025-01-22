Tennis Australia receives funding to aid women and girls in culturally diverse areas of the country

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis Australia said Wednesday it had received nearly one million Australian dollars ($625,000) in funding to…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis Australia said Wednesday it had received nearly one million Australian dollars ($625,000) in funding to support more women and girls in culturally diverse areas to “play tennis and enjoy the mental and health benefits sport provides.”

It said the Australian government provided the funding to deliver programs in up to 60 tennis clubs to improve the participation and retention of women and girls from “Culturally and Linguistically Diverse” communities.

Tennis Australia said that beginning in July, it would work with the tennis clubs across Australia, supervising programs in each club in the affected communities to assist 30 women and girls.

“Equality, inclusion and diversity — both on and off the court — are at the heart of everything we do,” Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said. “This additional funding from the government will support our ongoing work with women and girls in tennis, now with a focus on culturally diverse communities.”

