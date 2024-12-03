Oscar scores for Shanghai Port in 1-1 draw in Asian Champions League

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — Brazilian midfielder Oscar kept Shanghai Port on course for the Asian Champions League Elite knockout stage…

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — Brazilian midfielder Oscar kept Shanghai Port on course for the Asian Champions League Elite knockout stage by scoring a second-half penalty in a 1-1 draw with South Korea’s Gwangju FC on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Oscar, the last of the big stars who signed for Chinese Super League clubs in the previous decade still playing in the country, wouldn’t confirm reports that he’s leaving the team.

“I will make my final decision with my family in the coming days and weeks,” Oscar said after the game.

In September, the former Chelsea star told Brazilian media that he would be moving on when his contract expires at the end of December. Oscar joined Shanghai in middle of Chelsea’s 2016-17 season for a transfer fee reported to be $73 million.

Shanghai is seventh in the group, with eight points. The 24 teams are evenly split with the top eight from each progressing to the Round of 16.

Central Coast Mariners are virtually out of contention after a 4-0 home loss to Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos left Australia’s sole representative with just one point from six games.

“To defend against a top team like Yokohama, you all have to be willing to work, stick to the game plan, stay connected and in the first half we had players who didn’t want to do that,” Central Coast coach Mark Jackson said.

Yokohama leads the group, level on 13 points with Gwangju and Vissel Kobe, the Japanese team that lost 3-1 to Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

In the western zone, Uzbekistan giant Pakhtakor drew 1-1 with defending champion Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, already certain of a place in the next round, moved into first place with a 3-0 win at home to Al-Gharafa of Qatar.

