Scotland beats Australia to end Wallabies’ Grand Slam rugby hopes despite Harry Potter’s magical try

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Australia’s bid for its first rugby Grand Slam in 40 years is over.

The Wallabies lost 27-13 to Scotland on Sunday to end their hopes of a sweep of victories in the season-closing tour of Britain and Ireland. They’d previously beaten England and Wales, and will end the tour in Ireland next week.

Adding to Australia’s woes was the sight of Joseph Sua’ali’i, the team’s new star back, going off injured in the first half at Murrayfield after hurting his right arm tackling Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Tuipulotu, born in Australia, was one of four try-scorers for Scotland while Harry Potter — a debutant for the Wallabies and the target of pre-match puns because of his name — went over for a late consolation for the tourists.

