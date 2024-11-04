Knight’s Choice win 164th running of Australia’s Melbourne Cup at 80-1

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australia-trained gelding Knight’s Choice has won the 164th running of Australia’s premier horse race the…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australia-trained gelding Knight’s Choice has won the 164th running of Australia’s premier horse race the Melbourne Cup at odds of 80-1.

The unfancied five-year-old was well back turning for home in the two mile handicap at the Flemington racecourse. But Ireland-born jockey Robbie Dolan threaded a path through the field of 23 horses to win in a photo finish from the Japan-trained runner Warp Speed.

The race has prizemoney of US$5.6 million and drew horses from Ireland, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

