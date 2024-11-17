‘Gracias, Rafa’: Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after Spain hosts the Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s impending retirement will loom over the Davis Cup Final 8 from the moment it…

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s impending retirement will loom over the Davis Cup Final 8 from the moment it begins Tuesday in southern Spain.

If that weren’t already obvious, just glance at the banner measuring 28,000 square feet (2,600 square meters) — about half the size of a football field — that wraps around the soccer stadium across the street from the arena hosting the tennis. The blue sign, visible from the highway leaving Malaga’s airport, is marked with large white letters that read, “GRACIAS, RAFA.” Between those two words is an image of Nadal toting a tennis racket in his left hand while wearing one of his trademark sleeveless shirts and his just-as-ever-present headband.

He is shown with his back to the world, walking away, symbolizing the 38-year-old Spaniard’s goodbye to the sport after a remarkable career.

“It’s going to be very exciting for everyone,” said tournament director Feliciano Lopez, a former player who faced Nadal 14 times on tour as an opponent in singles and also was his Davis Cup teammate. “Very emotional, at the same time.”

That sentiment likely applies to Nadal’s fans, other players, his family — his wife and their son have attended practice — and, quite understandably, the 22-time Grand Slam champion himself as Tuesday approaches. That’s when Spain faces the Netherlands on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

“It’s amazing that it might be the last match that Nadal plays,” Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis said Sunday, “and we hope to give him a nice ‘Adios.’”

Nadal had hip surgery in June 2023 and missed nearly all of that season. He dealt with a new hip muscle problem this year and an abdominal injury, part of a long series of issues that contributed to his body feeling like what he described as “a jungle” in May after losing in the first round of the French Open, the clay-court Slam he’s won a record 14 times.

That was his only Grand Slam appearance all year; Nadal played a total of just 23 official singles matches over the past two seasons combined. That includes going 12-7 in 2024. His last real matches came at the Olympics in early August, when he lost in the second round of singles to Novak Djokovic and in the quarterfinals of doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, the 2013 French Open runner-up to Nadal, has not yet told the world how he will employ the star in Malaga.

Could be for singles, although Nadal said he’ll step aside if he doesn’t think he can win. Could be in doubles with his 21-year-old heir apparent, Alcaraz, in a renewal of their “Nadalcaraz” partnership. Could be both. If Spain gets past the Netherlands, it would face Germany or Canada in the semifinals on Friday.

“I really want him to retire with a title,” Alcaraz said.

Thursday’s quarterfinals feature the United States against Australia, and defending champion Italy — whose roster features No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner — against Argentina. The winners of those matchups will meet in the semifinals on Saturday; the championship will be decided Sunday.

When Nadal explained last month that the Davis Cup would be it for him, he spoke in happy terms about his more than two decades in the sport.

“Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true,” he said.

He becomes the second member of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis to retire.

Roger Federer announced his departure in 2022 — teaming with Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup, then crying alongside his longtime rival and, eventually, friend — while Djokovic is still near the top of the game.

Djokovic’s Serbia did not qualify for the Davis Cup quarterfinals, but he wrote on social media that he would be on hand in Malaga. Who knows who else might show up in the sellout crowd of 9,200 on Tuesday, not just from the world of tennis, and not just athletes from other sports, but other celebrities, as well?

“I don’t know if we’re going to have seats for everyone,” Lopez said. “Everyone wants to be there for his farewell.”

There will be plenty of folks tuning in on TV from afar, including other tennis players, of course.

“I’m going to watch it. I’m going to enjoy it,” said 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in two Grand Slam finals. “It’s a big moment for the sport, because he did so much for the sport.”

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Turin, Italy, contributed to this report.

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

