Australia and Saudi Arabia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

While there was late drama there was little quality on display.

Near time, Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low shot from just inside the area went in and seemed to give a vital win for Herve Renard, the second-time Saudi coach who replaced Roberto Mancini last month. To the relief of the majority of the 27,491 fans, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Australia was given a penalty after 12 minutes after Mitch Duke went down under a challenge from Saudi goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Kassar but VAR ruled the foul was outside the area.

Saudi Arabia, like Australia aiming for a seventh World Cup appearance, went closest with a shot from Nasser Al-Dawsari forcing a save from Joe Gauci at the near post.

There were fewer opportunities in the second half, the best falling to Australia six minutes from the end. In a two-on-one situation inside the area, Riley McGree’s goal-bound shot was blocked by Saud Abdulhamid.

Both teams remained level on six points from five games, four points behind Group C leader Japan.

Only the top two of six in each group will qualify automatically. The third- and fourth-place finishers will advance to the next stage.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.