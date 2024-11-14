14-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon retires from swimming

SYDNEY (AP) — Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, announced her retirement from competitive swimming on Monday. McKeon holds the…

SYDNEY (AP) — Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, announced her retirement from competitive swimming on Monday.

McKeon holds the Australian record of 14 Olympic medals — six of them gold — won over three Summer Olympics, while her seven-medal haul at Tokyo 2020 is the most ever by a female swimmer at a single Games and equal most for any female athlete from any sport at a single Olympics.

The 30-year-old McKeon had previously hinted that the 2024 Paris Games — where she won gold in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay — would be her final Olympics, but she had not said whether she would continue to swim competitively.

“I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of, and I did,” McKeon said on social media.

“Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games – I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships and memories that I am so thankful for.”

McKeon’s 14 medals came across the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, with six Olympic gold, three silver and five bronze.

She’s second only to Katie Ledecky in terms of Olympic swimming gold medals won. The American has won nine across four Olympics in her tally of 14.

“Emma has added her own incredible chapter to Australia’s history at the Olympic Games,” Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman said in a written statement. “Emma has been an extraordinary athlete who has etched herself a special place in Australian sporting landscape, particularly through her success at the Olympics.

“Her performances during Tokyo were particularly stunning. Emma is recognised not just in Australia, but around the world, as one of the greatest Olympians ever.”

