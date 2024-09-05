Australia stunned by Bahrain in World Cup qualifying as Palestinians draw with South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia fell to a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain at home in the opening game…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia fell to a shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain at home in the opening game of the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Korea was held to 0-0 by the Palestinians in Seoul.

Despite losing all six previous games against Australia, Bahrain won thanks to an own goal from Harry Souttar with a minute remaining on the Gold Coast.

Abdulla Al-Khalasi’s cross from the left side of the area hit the defender and flew past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Australia dominated the game but was reduced to 10 men when Kusini Yengi was red-carded after 77 minutes for a reckless tackle.

“It’s not the way that we want to start our campaign, a loss at home, but we have to go away and improve,” Australia winger Craig Goodwin said. ”We have to look at the positives. This is the first game, there are nine games to go.”

Bahrain is second in Group C behind Japan, which thrashed China 7-0 in Saitama.

First-half headers from midfielder Wataru Endo and winger Kaoru Mitoma put Japan in control by the break.

Then Takumi Minamino scored twice in quick succession and Junya Ito, Daizen Maeda and Takefusa Kubo also found the target to make it a painful evening for China.

Also in Group C, Saudi Arabia was held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesia in Jeddah. Ragnar Oratmangoen scored for Indonesia but Musab Al-Juwayr equalized before the break for Roberto Mancini’s team. Salem Al-Dawsari missed a late penalty.

The 18 teams remaining in Asian qualification have been divided into three groups of six. The top two from each qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup while the six teams that finish in third and fourth will advance to the fourth round where there are two more places on offer.

South Korea last missed out on the World Cup in 1982 and got off to a poor start in Group B due to the Palestinians.

South Korea missed chance after chance — captain Son Heung-min hit the post — but could not find a way through a determined defense from a visitor that has never reached this stage before.

The Palestinians almost snatched what would have been a stunning victory in added time. Through on goal, Wessam Abou Ali’s shot was saved by Jo Hyun-woo.

“It was a difficult match, but we were able to come away with a good result because we brought all the players that we could get our hands on,” Palestinian coach Makram Daboub said. “I am extremely happy to bring joy to our fans in Palestine.”

Iraq is above Korea in Group B after a 1-0 win over Oman in Basra while Jordan drew 1-1 with Kuwait.

Iran got off to a winning start in Group A, defeating Kyrgyzstan 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi. Uzbekistan is level on three points after a 1-0 victory over North Korea.

United Arab Emirates is top of the group with a 3-1 win at Asian champion Qatar.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.