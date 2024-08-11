Imane Khelif and Katie Ledecky among the flag bearers at the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxing champion Imane Khelif will be among the flag bearers when Olympic athletes bid farewell to…

PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxing champion Imane Khelif will be among the flag bearers when Olympic athletes bid farewell to the Paris Games in a closing ceremony at France’s national stadium on Sunday night.

Khelif faced criticism and false claims about her sex, then won gold in the women’s 66 kg class.

Other gold medalists who will do the honors are U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky and French rugby star Antoine Dupont.

There’s an air of anticipation of over what director Thomas Jolly has created to bring the Games to a close at Stade de France after the grandiose and unprecedented open-air opening ceremony on the Seine River.

Athletes entering on a parade on boats and the celebration of inclusivity generated headlines around the world.

The closing ceremony features the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Organizers said the ceremony will include more than 100 performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists on a huge stage.

Who are the flag bearers for the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

Here is a look at some of those scheduled to take part:

—United States: Swimming great Ledecky will leave the Paris Games with gold medals in the women’s 800-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle, which increased her career haul to nine Olympic golds. She will co-carry the U.S. flag with rower Nick Mead, who helped the U.S. win its first Olympic gold medal in the men’s four class since 1960.

—Australia: Swim star Kaylee McKeown and sailor Matt Wearn will carry Australia’s flag. McKeown won the 100- and the 200-meter backstroke titles to repeat her feat from the Tokyo Games in 2021.

—India: Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will be India’s flag carriers. Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting, taking a bronze in the 10-meter air pistol. She added another in the mixed team event. Sreejesh helped India win another bronze in men’s field hockey and the 36-year-old goalkeeper is retiring after the Games.

—Italy: Italian couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri will carry their national flag to bring the Games to close. Fiamingo won a team fencing gold in Paris and Paltrinieri won silver and bronze in the swimming pool.

___

This story has been corrected to note Antoine Dupont and not Léon Marchand will carry France’s flag.

___

