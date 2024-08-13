PGA Tour postseason begins and LPGA starts gearing up for final major in Scotland

PGA Tour FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Memphis, Tennessee. Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 70. Prize money: $20 million.…

PGA Tour

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Memphis, Tennessee.

Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Previous winner: Lucas Glover.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Aaron Rai won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This starts the FedEx Cup players for the top 70 in the standings. Victor Perez got the 70th spot by seven points over Davis Riley. … The top 50 after this week advance to the BMW Championship and are assured of getting into the all the $20 million signature events next year. … Riley, won won at Colonial, was the only player not to reach the postseason after wining a tournament that offered full FedEx Cup points. … Lucas Glover, the defending champion at the TPC Southwind, did not qualify. He was among seven players who had access to the signature events and did not reach the postseason. … Scottie Scheffler goes into the playoff opener 1,936 points ahead of Xander Schauffele. … Scheffler picked up an $8 million bonus for winning the regular season. Shane Lowry was 10th and earned $2 million from the Comcast Business Top 10. … Collin Morikawa at No. 4 is the highest-ranked player in the FedEx Cup without having won.

Next week: BMW Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

ISPS HANDA WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Irvine, Scotland.

Course: Dundonald Links. Yardage: 6,584. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Celine Boutier.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Moriya Jutanugarn won the Portland Classic.

Notes: Lydia Ko goes from an Olympic golf medal to playing the next two weeks. … This is the middle event of a three-week stretch across Europe and a tuneup for the Women’s British Open next week at St. Andrews. … The entry list featured 37 players who were in the Olympics last week outside Paris. … The tournament has been co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA since 2017. … This is the sixth time the Women’s Scottish Open has gone to Dundonald Links, about 10 minutes away from Royal Troon. … Nelly Korda is taking a family vacation to the Czech Republic before the final major of the year. That’s what she did after the Tokyo Games, too. … Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis, who won the tournament in 2020, received a sponsor exemption. … Ayaka Furue won the Women’s Scottish Open two years ago with a closing round of 62.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://www.epsontour.com/

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF GREENBRIER

Site: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Course: The Old White at Greenbrier. Yardage: 7,299. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (CW Network).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf London.

Notes: U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau returns to the course where he shot 58 to win a year ago. … Joaquin Niemann has a narrow lead over Jon Rahm in the LIV Golf points race with only two individual tournaments remaining. LIV Golf last played a month ago outside London. The next tournament is another month away in the Chicago suburbs. … Kevin Na, Danny Lee and Niemann each won at the Greenbrier when it hosted a PGA Tour tournament. … Niemann is the only player with two LIV Golf wins this year. … Caleb Surratt, Harold Varner III and Branden Grace are among 10 players who have competed at every LIV event this year without registering a top 10. Surratt still has made more than $2 million in 11 events. … This is the fifth LIV event to be held in the United States this year. The next one is outside Chicago, and the team championship is in the Dallas area.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Chicago on Sept. 13-15.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

United States Golf Association

U.S. AMATEUR

Site: Chaska, Minnesota.

Course: Hazeltine National GC. Yardage: 7,552. Par: 72.

Previous winner: Nick Dunlap.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 5-6 p.m. (Peacock), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize: Exemptions to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. Must remain an amateur to be exempt for Masters and British Open.

Notes: Nick Dunlap won a year ago over Neal Shipley and turned pro after he won on the PGA Tour at The American Express. … Hazeltine last hosted a major event in 2021 for the KPGA Women’s PGA Championship. It has hosted the U.S. Open twice, the PGA Championship twice, the U.S. Women’s Open twice and one Ryder Cup. … The top three amateurs in the world are Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton, who finished fifth in the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour on Sunday. Clanton has three top 10s on the PGA Tour this summer and is No. 140 in the world ranking. … Chaska Town Course is also being used for the stroke play qualifying. The top 64 advance to match play, with a playoff used to determine the 64th spot. Billy Horschel shot 60 at Chaska Town Course in 2006. That was the only other time Hazeltine hosted the U.S. Amateur. It was won that year by Richie Ramsay of Scotland.

Next year: The Olympic Club.

Online: https://www.usga.org/

European Tour

D+D CZECH MASTERS

Site: Prague.

Course: PGA National Oaks. Yardage: 6,960. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Todd Clements.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Xander Schauffele won the British Open.

Notes: The field includes Ryo Hisatsune of Japan, who earned his PGA Tour card last year as one of the leading 10 players not already exempt from the Race to Dubai. He fell short of making the PGA Tour’s postseason. … Joost Luiten and Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands are playing after the Dutch Olympic Committee refused to send them to the Olympics. … Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is playing. European qualifying for the 2025 matches does not start until the end of the month. … Kevin Chappell is playing on his status of being among four players from the top 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour last year. … The tournament has been part of the European tour schedule since 2014. The only multiple winner is Thomas Pieters of Belgium, who is playing in the LIV Golf League this week in West Virginia. … The field includes two former major champions in Danny Willett and Francesco Molinari.

Next week: Danish Golf Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

ROGERS CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf and CC. Yardage: 7,086. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.

Television: Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Ken Duke.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last week: Stephen Ames won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: Ernie Els remains atop the Charles Schwab Cup race by only $35,494 over Stephen Ames. Both have three victories on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … Richard Green of Australia is No. 4 in the Schwab Cup standings, the highest of any player who has yet to win this year. … The leading six players in the Schwab Cup are from six countries — South Africa, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and the United States. Steve Stricker at No. 6 is the leading American … Notah Begay III, who serves as a ground reporter for NBC, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … The tournament has been part of the PGA Tour Champions since 2013. Scott McCarron is the only multiple winner. He won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 and finished one shot behind in 2019. … Rocco Mediate sent the tournament scoring record at 191 in 2013.

Next week: The Ally Challenge.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/

Korn Ferry Tour

MAGNIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Course: Metedeconk National GC. Yardage: 7,402. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Chan Kim.

Points leader: Matt McCarty.

Last week: Matt McCarty won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Next week: Albertsons Boise Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

Other tours

Epson Tour: Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic, Wildhorse GC, Pendleton, Oregon. Previous winner: Xiaowen Yin. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, Vierumäki Resort, Vierumäki, Finland. Previous winner: Lauri Ruuska. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open, Elk Ridge Resort, Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Highland Gate Mpumalanga, Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate, Dullstroom, South Africa. Defending champion: Jacques Kruyswijk. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: Zambia Legends Championship, Bonanza GC, Lusaka, Zambia. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: CAT Ladies, Daihakone GC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Minami Hiruta. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: The Heaven Masters, The Heaven CC, Daebudo, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

