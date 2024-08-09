Greece 15, Australia 9 Greece 3 2 5 5 — 15 Australia 1 2 3 3 — 9 First Quarter_None…

Greece 15, Australia 9

Greece 3 2 5 5 — 15 Australia 1 2 3 3 — 9

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Greece 9 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, I. Fountoulis 1, K. Genidounias 1, N. Gkillas 1, K. Kakaris 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, D. Skoumpakis 1, N. Papanikolaou 2); Australia 9 (M. Byrnes 1, L. Edwards 1, N. Power 1, M. Berehulak 2, L. Pavillard 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Australia None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (N. Gkillas 1); Australia 2 (C. Negus 1, N. Power 1).

Ejections_Greece None; Australia 1 (L. Pavillard).

Referees_Tamas Kovacs-Csatlos, Hungary. Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Jorge Soto, Colombia.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.