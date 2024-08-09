Greece 15, Australia 9
|Greece
|3
|2
|5
|5
|—
|15
|Australia
|1
|2
|3
|3
|—
|9
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Greece 9 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, I. Fountoulis 1, K. Genidounias 1, N. Gkillas 1, K. Kakaris 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, D. Skoumpakis 1, N. Papanikolaou 2); Australia 9 (M. Byrnes 1, L. Edwards 1, N. Power 1, M. Berehulak 2, L. Pavillard 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Australia None.
Penalty Fouls_Greece 1 (N. Gkillas 1); Australia 2 (C. Negus 1, N. Power 1).
Ejections_Greece None; Australia 1 (L. Pavillard).
Referees_Tamas Kovacs-Csatlos, Hungary. Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Jorge Soto, Colombia.
