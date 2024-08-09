France advances to 1st Olympic women’s basketball gold medal game since 2012, beats Belgium in OT

PARIS (AP) — Gabby Williams didn’t have the start she wanted for France. The former UConn star did show she…

PARIS (AP) — Gabby Williams didn’t have the start she wanted for France. The former UConn star did show she knows how to finish.

Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime as France advanced to the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics in women’s basketball, beating neighbor Belgium 82-75 Friday night.

”I just try to take a little bit more responsibilities at the end,” Williams said. “I was well rested.”

Not only will the host nation be playing in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday, France is back in the gold medal game for the first time since taking silver of the 2012 London Games. The French lost that game to the U.S., which beat Australia 85-64 in the other semifinal Friday.

Now France will have home-court advantage against the Americans who are trying to become the first team in Olympic history to win eight straight gold medals, male or female. France is assured of grabbing a medal that’s a better color than the bronze won three years ago in the Tokyo Games.

It will be an all U.S.-France showdown for gold in basketball with the men playing Saturday and the women in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday.

“Just a love letter to to our fans and to our supporters for every gym has been full,” Williams said of the home support through these Games. “The atmosphere has made us want to cry every single game. So just yeah, just a love letter to the country, to our fans.

“And we’re happy that we can give this back to them.”

With the home crowd on their feet waving French flags and dancing, the players celebrated on the court jumping and hugging each other after the final buzzer of a thrilling game.

The dejected Belgian Cats sat on their bench for a couple minutes stunned after having been up 46-31 in the third quarter. This was the first overtime game in the knockout round since the 2000 bronze medal game won by Brazil over South Korea.

“It wasn’t easy because of the crowds it was really like they have a sixth man,” Belgian guard Julie Vanloo.

France led 66-60 with 56 seconds left in regulation. Vanloo was fouled on a 3 and made all three free throws, then Emma Meesseman hit a game-tying 3 with 8.2 seconds left.

Belgium then caught a break. After leaving Valeriane Ayayi wide-open for 3 from the left corner the France forward clanked off the left rim. France couldn’t grab the rebound for a another shot, sending the game into overtime.

Williams scored the first five points of overtime, yet Belgium kept battling.

Meesseman scored inside to pull the Cats within 76-75 with 55.8 seconds left. Williams answered with a driving layup, then Vanloo’s 3 was well short. Williams added two of the final three free throws for France to seal the win and start the celebration.

Belgium will play Australia for bronze Sunday, a respectable performance for a country in just its second Olympics in this sport.

Ayayi finished with 17 points, Iliana Rupert had 15 and Janelle Salaun 10 for France.

Meesseman finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Belgium. Kyara Linskens added 15, Elise Ramette had 13 and Vanloo 11.

It was a rollercoaster of scoring runs.

Belgium built a 46-31 lead in the third quarter but France answered with 10 straight points and hit six straight free throws to open the fourth to cap a 23-5 outburst. France went up 54-51 after Marine Johannes’ two free throws with 7:19 left.

The Bercy Arena crowd was rocking and waving French flags setting up the taut finish.

