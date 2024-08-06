Australia 9, Greece 6
|Australia
|1
|3
|2
|3
|—
|9
|Greece
|0
|3
|1
|2
|—
|6
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Australia 10 (A. Andrews 1, T. Kearns 1, C. Andrews 2, S. Green 2, Z. Arancini 4); Greece 7 (N. Eleftheriadou 1, A. Giannopoulou 1, M. Myriokefalitaki 1, E. Plevritou 1, M. Plevritou 1, V. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1).
4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Greece None.
Penalty Fouls_Australia None; Greece 2 (I. Chydirioti 1, V. Plevritou 1).
Ejections_Australia 1 (Z. Arancini); Greece None.
Referees_Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Angel Moliner, Spain.
