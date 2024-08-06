Australia 9, Greece 6 Australia 1 3 2 3 — 9 Greece 0 3 1 2 — 6 First Quarter_None…

Australia 9, Greece 6

Australia 1 3 2 3 — 9 Greece 0 3 1 2 — 6

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Australia 10 (A. Andrews 1, T. Kearns 1, C. Andrews 2, S. Green 2, Z. Arancini 4); Greece 7 (N. Eleftheriadou 1, A. Giannopoulou 1, M. Myriokefalitaki 1, E. Plevritou 1, M. Plevritou 1, V. Plevritou 1, E. Xenaki 1).

4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_Australia None; Greece 2 (I. Chydirioti 1, V. Plevritou 1).

Ejections_Australia 1 (Z. Arancini); Greece None.

Referees_Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Angel Moliner, Spain.

