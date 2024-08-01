Australia 9, France 8
|Australia
|1
|3
|3
|2
|—
|9
|France
|0
|3
|2
|3
|—
|8
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Australia 21 (M. Byrnes 1, L. Pavillard 1, B. Edwards 3, M. Berehulak 4, L. Edwards 4, C. Negus 4, N. Power 4); France 9 (R. Saudadier 1, R. Marion Vernoux 2, M. Marzouki 2, P. Vanpeperstraete 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; France None.
Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (B. Edwards 1); France None.
Ejections_Australia 5 (M. Berehulak, B. Edwards, L. Edwards, C. Negus, N. Power); France 1 (P. Vanpeperstraete).
Referees_Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.
