Australia 9, France 8 Australia 1 3 3 2 — 9 France 0 3 2 3 — 8 First Quarter_None…

Australia 9, France 8

Australia 1 3 3 2 — 9 France 0 3 2 3 — 8

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Australia 21 (M. Byrnes 1, L. Pavillard 1, B. Edwards 3, M. Berehulak 4, L. Edwards 4, C. Negus 4, N. Power 4); France 9 (R. Saudadier 1, R. Marion Vernoux 2, M. Marzouki 2, P. Vanpeperstraete 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; France None.

Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (B. Edwards 1); France None.

Ejections_Australia 5 (M. Berehulak, B. Edwards, L. Edwards, C. Negus, N. Power); France 1 (P. Vanpeperstraete).

Referees_Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Andy Hoepelman, Netherlands. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.

