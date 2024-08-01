Live Radio
Home » Australia News » Australia 5, New Zealand 0

Australia 5, New Zealand 0

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 6:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Australia 5, New Zealand 0

Australia 0 2 1 2 5
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0

Australia_B. Govers 3, T. Wickham 1, K. Willott 1.

New Zealand_None.

Green Cards_C. Morrison, New Zealand, 43′. L. Sharp, Australia, 45′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Gabriel Labate, Argentina. Liu Xiaoying, China. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up