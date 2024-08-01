Australia 5, New Zealand 0 Australia 0 2 1 2 — 5 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 — 0…

Australia 5, New Zealand 0

Australia 0 2 1 2 — 5 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 — 0

Australia_B. Govers 3, T. Wickham 1, K. Willott 1.

New Zealand_None.

Green Cards_C. Morrison, New Zealand, 43′. L. Sharp, Australia, 45′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Gabriel Labate, Argentina. Liu Xiaoying, China. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands.

