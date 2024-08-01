Australia 5, New Zealand 0
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Australia_B. Govers 3, T. Wickham 1, K. Willott 1.
New Zealand_None.
Green Cards_C. Morrison, New Zealand, 43′. L. Sharp, Australia, 45′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Gabriel Labate, Argentina. Liu Xiaoying, China. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands.
