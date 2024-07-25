Unbeaten Fiji on track for third successive Olympic rugby sevens gold by reaching semis

PARIS (AP) — Fiji stayed on track for a third successive Olympic gold medal in rugby sevens by reaching the…

The Tokyo Games silver and bronze medallists — New Zealand and Argentina — were knocked out, however.

Host side France and Australia reached the semifinals for the first time, while South Africa, the 12th and last team to qualify only a month ago, was back in the semis for the first time since the inaugural Olympic sevens in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

In the quarterfinals, Fiji came from behind against Ireland to win 19-15.

New Zealand was stunned by South Africa 14-7, Argentina lost to France 26-14, and Australia shut out the United States 18-0.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Fiji plays Australia, and France meets South Africa.

South Africa 14, New Zealand 7

South Africa lost to New Zealand 17-5 in pool play on Wednesday, but shot to a 14-0 lead in their quarterfinal.

Captain Selvyn Davids scored the opening try and, late in the half, countered from a dropped New Zealand pass in front of the South Africa tryline. Davids hacked and dribbled and popped up for Tristan Leyds to score. Leyds converted both.

But deep in added time, New Zealand kept the ball alive and Moses Leo slipped Rosko Specman to cross for a converted try.

New Zealand continued to attack in waves in the second half but the South Africa defense was incredible. Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen stood firm on their tryline, Shilton van Wyk made another try-saving tackle on a tearaway Akuila Rokolisoa, and Ronald Brown’s last-ditch tackle ended a gripping match.

France 26, Argentina 14

France enjoyed an almost perfect first half, much to the delight of the 69,000-strong crowd.

Andy Timo cut inside his marker and scored, then Aaron Grandidier Nkanang scored twice in three minutes; the first from a ruck turnover, and the second from Jefferson-Lee Joseph’s offload. Rayan Rebbadj converted all three for 21-0.

Unlike the world series grand final, which France controlled in Madrid, Argentina made a comeback through its two best players, Rodrigo Isgro and Marcos Moneta, to close to 21-14.

But with more than two minutes to go, and one of them with a man advantage while Jordan Sepho was in the sin-bin, Argentina couldn’t get the ball back.

Instead, France ground out the meters, and in the last seconds replacement Antoine Dupont quick-tapped to himself and scooted 25 meters untouched to put the result to bed.

Fiji 19, Ireland 15

Fiji crushed its pool and looked to be doing the same in the quarters when Iosefo Baleiwairiki bullrushed from inside his half and scored after just 30 seconds.

But Ireland played a patient game, and Chay Mullins barged over for two tries to give them a 10-7 halftime lead.

In the new half, Zac Ward reached out to the left corner flag for Ireland’s third try and 15-7 but, crucially, they could not add any extras.

Fiji’s rally started from its own tryline.

Selesitino Ravutaumada broke out from his 22, and was at the other end to offload for Joji Nasova to score and for Fiji to trail by three.

At the restart, Ireland missed the catch, Baleiwairiki slapped the ball back and Waisea Nacuqu put Fiji back in front with a try converted by Terio Tamani Veilawa.

Ireland had two minutes of regulation time, and more than three minutes of added time, but its last attack died on a grounded pass on halfway that Fiji claimed.

Australia 18, United States 0

Nathan Lawson’s break and offload gave James Turner the opening try in the fifth minute as Australia comfortably handled the misfiring Americans.

From a ruck turnover on its 22, Australia countered and Henry Hutchison’s break led to a walk-in try by Corey Toole and a 10-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Toole was denied a second try when Malacchi Esdale tackled him into touch but the U.S. couldn’t get into synch to sustain an attack.

In the last minute of regulation, Australia replacement Maurice Longbottom kicked a penalty. The Americans tried to finish on a high, but Australia’s defense pinned them and Longbottom stole a try.

