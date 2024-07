Olympics on TV for Wednesday, July 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 31 ARCHERY 8:45 a.m. E! — Individual: Round of…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 31

ARCHERY

8:45 a.m.

E! — Individual: Round of 32

USA — Individual: Round of 32

BADMINTON

4:15 a.m.

USA — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped)

BASKETBALL

2:45 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan

BASKETBALL 3X3

6:30 a.m.

USA — Pool Play (Taped)

11:15 a.m.

E! — Basketball, Basketball 3×3

3 p.m.

E! — Pool Play

4:30 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Pool Play: USA vs. Poland (Taped)

7 p.m.

USA — Pool Play (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 a.m.

E! — Women’s Pool F: SUI (Huberli/Brunner) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann)

4:45 p.m.

USA — Women’s Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. SUI (Esmee/Zoe) (Taped)

9:45 p.m.

USA — Beach Volleyball, Shooting

CANOE & KAYAK

1:45 p.m.

USA — Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final (Taped)

CYCLING

7:10 a.m.

USA — Final: BMX Freestyle

8:45 a.m.

USA — Final: BMX Freestyle

DIVING

5 a.m.

E! — Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

EQUESTRIAN

10 a.m.

E! — Dressage: Grand Prix (Taped)

FENCING

9:50 a.m.

USA — Fencing, Archery

4:30 p.m.

E! — Men’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (Taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

7:15 a.m.

E! — Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. USA

GYMNASTICS

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Men’s All-Around Final

HANDBALL

6 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group B: France vs. Egypt (Taped)

ROWING

5:50 a.m.

E! — Finals: Quadruple Sculls & more

SHOOTING

9:45 p.m.

USA — Beach Volleyball, Shooting

SOCCER

Midnight

USA — Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea

12:30 p.m.

E! — Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA

11 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (Taped)

SWIMMING

5 a.m.

USA — Heats: Women’s 200m Fly & more

10 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Women’s 200m Fly & more (Taped)

2:15 p.m.

NBC — Finals: Men’s & Women’s 100m Free & more

TABLE TENNIS

6:45 a.m.

E! — M&W Singles: Round of 32 (Taped)

TRIATHLON

2 a.m.

USA — Women’s Final

10:45 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Final (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.

USA — Women’s Pool A: United States vs. Serbia

5 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Pool A: United States vs. Serbia (Taped)

8 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool B: Poland vs. Brazil (Taped)

WATER POLO

1 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group: Italy vs. USA

