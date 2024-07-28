Jon Rahm wins 1st LIV Golf title; Jhonattan Vegas takes 3M Open to end drought

ROCESTER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour…

ROCESTER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey.

Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club, a stroke ahead of Hatton (69), season points leader Joaquin-Niemann (65) and defending champion Cameron-Smith (69).

On the par-4 18th, Hatton hit a 75-foot putt to 5 feet and missed the par try to hand Rahm his first victory since the 2023 Masters. Rahm and Hatton led Legion XIII to the team title.

Rahm is one seven LIV players in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris. The 29-year-old Spanish star joined LIV in December. He has fought a foot problem this season.

PGA Tour

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas won for the first time in nearly seven years, holing a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Max Greyserman in the 3M Open.

Vegas finished at 17-under 267 at the windy TPC Twin Cities. The 39-year-old from Venezuela won his fourth PGA Tour title and first since his second straight Canadian Open victory in 2017.

Greyserman, a 29-year-old PGA Tour rookie, made a charge with a 63.

Maverick McNealy (70) and Matt Kuchar (71) finished third, two shots back.

PGA Tour Champions

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — K.J. Choi won the Senior British Open to become the first South Korean senior major champion, finishing with a 2-under 70 for a two-stroke victory over Richard Green of Australia.

The 54-year-old Choi took a one-shot lead into the final round at Carnoustie and held off Green for his second PGA Tour champions victory. He finished at 10-under 278.

Green shot a 71. England’s Paul Broadhurst (70) was third, three strokes back. He won the 2016 title.

Korn Ferry Tour

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Thomas Rosenmueller won the NV5 Invitational for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 5-under 66 for a two-stroke victory.

Rosenmueller finished at 25-under 259 to match the tournament record. The 27-year-old German former North Texas players holed out from 32 yards for eagle in the par-4 15th.

Rosenmueller jumped to 15th in the season points race with seven events remaining. The top 30 will earn PGA Tour cards.

Karl Vilips of Australia was second after a 63.

Other tours

Conor Purcell of Ireland won the Black Desert NI Open for his first Challenge Tour title. He closed with a 1-over 71 to finish at 13 under, a stroke ahead of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden at Galgorm Castle in Antrim, Northern Ireland. … Barend Botha of South Africa shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Americas’ Commissionaires Ottawa Open. The former Toledo player finished at 26-under 262 for his first tour title.

