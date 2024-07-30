Australia 8, Serbia 3 Australia 1 5 1 1 — 8 Serbia 0 1 0 2 — 3 First Quarter_None…

Australia 8, Serbia 3

Australia 1 5 1 1 — 8 Serbia 0 1 0 2 — 3

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Australia 9 (B. Edwards 1, L. Edwards 1, M. Berehulak 2, C. Poot 2, N. Power 3); Serbia 6 (R. Drasovic 1, P. Jaksic 1, S. Randelovic 1, N. Ubovic 1, N. Jaksic 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Serbia None.

Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (N. Power 1); Serbia 1 (M. Cuk 1).

Ejections_Australia 1 (N. Power); Serbia None.

Referees_Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Zhang Liang, China. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy. Jorge Soto, Colombia.

