Australia 7, China 5
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|2
|—
|7
|China
|2
|1
|0
|2
|—
|5
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Australia 12 (C. Andrews 1, K. Gofers 1, S. Hearn 1, A. Williams 1, A. Andrews 2, Z. Arancini 2, E. Armit 2, S. Green 2); China 6 (Deng Z. 1, Lu Y. 1, Wang X. 1, Yan S. 1, Nong S. 2).
4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; China None.
Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (C. Andrews 1); China 3 (Zhang J. 1, Nong S. 2).
Ejections_Australia None; China 1 (Nong S.).
Referees_Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Aurely Blanchard, France. Dion Willis, South Africa. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.
