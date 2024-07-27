Australia 7, China 5 Australia 3 2 0 2 — 7 China 2 1 0 2 — 5 First Quarter_None…

Australia 3 2 0 2 — 7 China 2 1 0 2 — 5

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Australia 12 (C. Andrews 1, K. Gofers 1, S. Hearn 1, A. Williams 1, A. Andrews 2, Z. Arancini 2, E. Armit 2, S. Green 2); China 6 (Deng Z. 1, Lu Y. 1, Wang X. 1, Yan S. 1, Nong S. 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; China None.

Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (C. Andrews 1); China 3 (Zhang J. 1, Nong S. 2).

Ejections_Australia None; China 1 (Nong S.).

Referees_Jennifer Erin Mc Call, United States. Aurely Blanchard, France. Dion Willis, South Africa. Massimiliano Caputi, Italy.

