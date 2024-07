Australia 6, Zambia 5 Australia 2 4 — 6 Zambia 4 1 — 5 First Half_1, Zambia, Banda, (Nachula), 1st…

Australia 6, Zambia 5

Australia 2 4 — 6 Zambia 4 1 — 5

First Half_1, Zambia, Banda, (Nachula), 1st minute; 2, Australia, Kennedy, (Catley), 7th; 3, Zambia, Kundananji, 21st; 4, Zambia, Banda, 33rd; 5, Australia, Raso, (Cooney-Cross), 35th; 6, Zambia, Banda, 45th+2.

Second Half_7, Zambia, Kundananji, (Banda), 56th; 8, Australia, Musole, 58th; 9, Australia, Catley, 65th; 10, Australia, Catley, (penalty kick), 78th; 11, Australia, Heyman, 90th+1.

Yellow Cards_Muchinga, Zambia, 77th; Kennedy, Australia, 87th.

Referee_Emikar Calderas.

