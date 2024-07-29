Australia 4, Britain 0 Australia 0 2 0 2 — 4 Britain 0 0 0 0 — 0 Australia_A. Arnott…

Australia 4, Britain 0

Australia 0 2 0 2 — 4 Britain 0 0 0 0 — 0

Australia_A. Arnott 1, R. Greiner 1, G. Stewart 1, T. Stewart 1.

Britain_None.

Green Cards_S. Kershaw, Australia, 7′. F. Crackles, Britain, 18′. G. Young, Australia, 37′.

Yellow Cards_T. Howard, Britain, 51′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Alison Keogh, Ireland. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Sean Rapaport, South Africa.

