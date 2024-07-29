Australia 4, Britain 0
|Australia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Australia_A. Arnott 1, R. Greiner 1, G. Stewart 1, T. Stewart 1.
Britain_None.
Green Cards_S. Kershaw, Australia, 7′. F. Crackles, Britain, 18′. G. Young, Australia, 37′.
Yellow Cards_T. Howard, Britain, 51′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Alison Keogh, Ireland. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. David Tomlinson, New Zealand. Sean Rapaport, South Africa.
