Australia 2, South Africa 1
|Australia
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Australia_S. Kershaw 1, T. Stewart 1.
South Africa_K. de Waal 1.
Green Cards_T. Augousti, South Africa, 33′. M. Williams, Australia, 46′.
Yellow Cards_O. Mali, South Africa, 56′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Emi Yamada, Japan. Rachel Williams, Britain. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Gabriel Labate, Argentina.
