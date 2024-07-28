Live Radio
Australia 2, South Africa 1

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 8:33 AM

Australia 0 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 0 0 0 1

Australia_S. Kershaw 1, T. Stewart 1.

South Africa_K. de Waal 1.

Green Cards_T. Augousti, South Africa, 33′. M. Williams, Australia, 46′.

Yellow Cards_O. Mali, South Africa, 56′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Emi Yamada, Japan. Rachel Williams, Britain. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. Gabriel Labate, Argentina.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

