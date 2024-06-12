Titmus sets a women’s 200-meter freestyle world record at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ariarne Titmus set a world record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia’s Olympic…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ariarne Titmus set a world record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials.

Titmus finished in 1 minute, 52.23 seconds in the final, taking almost two-thirds of a second off Mollie O’Callaghan’s world mark of 1:52.85 set at last year’s world championships.

O’Callaghan placed second at the Australian titles in 1:52.48.

Titmus, the Olympic champion in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, now holds the world records in both events.

“Honestly, the world record is a bonus,” she said. “I’m happy to finally put together a swim that I know I’m capable of and it’s exciting to do it in my home town, in front of a home-town crowd.”

Titmus and O’Callaghan both work with the same coach, Dean Boxall.

“We really don’t see what each other is doing in training, we are very separate — she trains for the sprint events, I train for middle distance,” Titmus said. “Looking at a world record, I don’t look at who has it. I look at the time.”

Titmus said a record wasn’t “on my radar” so close to the Paris Olympics, which start July 26.

“I just wanted to put together a great swim and I have the chance to do it again in Paris,” she said.

The 20-year-old O’Callaghan said she experienced pre-race anxiety, entering as the record holder.

“I couldn’t really sleep last night,” she said. “I’m still learning. I am only young and I am not as experienced as the other girls, so I will take anything at this point.”

Titmus and O’Callaghan finished more than three seconds ahead of the rest of the field in a strong final. Lani Pallister placed third, Brianna Throssell was fourth and Shayna Jack tied for fifth with Jamie Perkins.

The top six swimmers are likely to form Australia’s 4×200 freestyle relay squad in Paris. The Australians hold the world record in the event.

Australia’s team for the Olympics will be confirmed on the weekend, after the six-day trials at Brisbane’s Chandler Aquatic Center.

