Australia wins toss, elects to field against India in crucial Super Eight match at T20 World Cup

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to field in a crucial last Super Eight game against India at the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Australia, which lost to Afghanistan on Saturday, made one change by bringing in fast bowler Mitchell Starc for Ashton Agar.

All four teams in Group 1 can still qualify for the semifinals. India leads with a healthy net run-rate of 2.425 and four points.

Australia has two points and a net run-rate of 0.223 as compared to Afghanistan, which also has two points, but a net run-rate of -0.650. Bangladesh is bottom with no points.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said they are treating Monday’s match like a quarterfinal — needing a victory to make things difficult for Afghanistan in the Super Eight game against Bangladesh later Monday.

“At this stage of the tournament every game’s a must win, pressure comes with that,” Marsh said at the coin toss.

India kept faith in the same playing XI that beat both Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Super Eight games.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have bowled first had he won the toss.

“It (the wicket) looks good, hope it doesn’t change too much,” Sharma said. “We have adapted well to conditions, so hopefully another game where we can do that.”

South Africa and England have already qualified for the semifinals from Group 2.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

