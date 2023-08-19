Live Radio
Sweden 2, Australia 0

Sweden 2, Australia 0

The Associated Press

August 19, 2023, 6:14 AM

Australia 0 0 0
Sweden 1 1 2

First Half_1, Sweden, Rolfo, (penalty kick), 30th minute.

Second Half_2, Sweden, Asllani, (Ilestedt), 62nd.

Goalies_Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah; Sweden, Zecira Musovic, Jennifer Falk, Tove Enblom.

Yellow Cards_Gorry, Australia, 45th+1; Rubensson, Sweden, 89th; Hurtig, Sweden, 90th+5.

Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Rebecca Welch.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

