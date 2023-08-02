Australia and England docked World Test Championship points for slow over rates in Ashes

LONDON (AP) — Australia and England were docked points in the World Test Championship on Wednesday for their slow over…

LONDON (AP) — Australia and England were docked points in the World Test Championship on Wednesday for their slow over rates during the recently completed Ashes series.

Australia, the reigning test world champion, had 10 points deducted and England lost 19 points. They had each collected 28 points for winning two tests apiece as well as a draw in the five-match series that finished 2-2 on Monday.

The punishments meant Australia dropped to third place in the nascent standings and England to fifth. The next WTC final isn’t until 2025.

England fell foul of the over-rate regulations in four of the five tests, and Australia in one of them.

The International Cricket Council last month implemented an overhaul of the sanctions for slow over rates, which was retrospectively applied for the start of this WTC cycle.

