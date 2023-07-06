Marsh century and Wood 5-for highlight topsy-turvy first day of 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England (AP) — Mitch Marsh celebrated his test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia…

LEEDS, England (AP) — Mitch Marsh celebrated his test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in perspective, the allrounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was dismissed on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263. Fresh England fast bowler Mark Wood in his first test since December took 5-34.

Marsh capped his own remarkable day in his first test in four years by claiming England’s third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off.

England was 68-3 at stumps, trailing by 195 runs in the must-win match. On their home ground, Joe Root was on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

Marsh appeared to be making up for lost time.

He was picked after Cameron Green was sidelined by a minor hamstring strain following the win at Lord’s last weekend. No pressure was put on Marsh. He has excelled in Twenty20s and one-dayers since he was dropped from the test side in 2019. He had only four first-class matches in four years, but in the last one in March in Perth he scored an unbeaten 108.

He walked in with England in rampant mood after sending in Australia on a greentop with a fast outfield.

Headingley was loud and lit up as David Warner gave his wicket to Stuart Broad for the 16th time in the day’s first over; Usman Khawaja was bowled by a 94.6 mph delivery by Mark Wood; Marnus Labuschagne was squared up by Chris Woakes and edged to first slip; and Steve Smith feathered an edge behind off Broad in his 100th test.

Marsh got to lunch on 5 with Head on 10 at 91-4. Head was dropped on 9 by Bairstow, who also dropped Smith in another poor display of keeping.

Then Marsh got his own slice of luck. Root spilled Marsh on 12. Marsh didn’t give another chance in a brilliant counterattack.

He hit 17 boundaries and four sixes, adding up to 92 runs of his 118.

He drove Broad through the covers, drove Woakes straight on, smashed Ollie Robinson behind point, and pulled a shoulder-high Wood bouncer over deep square for six.

His fifty came off 59 balls. The 100 stand with Head came from 118 balls. They silenced Headingley.

Robinson left injured during his 12th over and didn’t return. Wood bowled only three overs in the middle session and for 22 runs.

Marsh reached 99 with a six over long on off Moeen Ali and, next ball, achieved his third test century — all against England. He was ecstatic. He took 102 balls.

“In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I’ve worked really hard to control them,” Marsh said.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve been dropped at test cricket and you always need some luck. Today was my day. I’ve worked really hard where I can mentally take on the game like that. Everyone talks about playing their natural game and that’s what it was for me.”

The knock ended — after 113 runs alone in the session — in the last over before tea. Woakes got Marsh at 240-5. An inside edge clipped his thigh pad and looped to Zac Crawley at second slip.

Woakes also claimed Head soon after tea for 39.

Root had just dropped Alex Carey on 4. When Root caught Head, he threw the ball down in disgust. Root would then drop Carey again on 5 at short leg. Root and Bairstow missed five chances on the day.

Wood cleaned up Australia’s tail, inside 61 overs. From 240-4 before tea, the last six wickets fell for 23 runs.

Wood grabbed the last four wickets, a spell of 4-5 from 16 balls. He walked off holding the ball aloft after his first five-for in a home test.

“My mum and dad saw it today so I’m delighted,” Wood said. “The last few weeks have been difficult but it was an amazing feeling to get (the five-for) at home, to get that off my back. To raise the ball at home was pretty special.”

In his first test of the series, his slowest ball was 88 mph and fastest 96 mph. His average of 90.4 mph was the quickest across an innings in England since Australia’s Brett Lee in 2005.

Woakes also bowled well for 3-73 in his first test in 16 months.

Australia captain Pat Cummins showed his guile in England’s reply when he got a thick edge off Ben Duckett for 2 in the fourth over and another edge off Harry Brook for 3 in the sixth over.

Marsh bagged Crawley to reduce England to 65-3 but Root and Bairstow batted cautiously to stumps, both pointedly staying behind the crease after Bairstow got himself stumped at Lord’s on Sunday.

