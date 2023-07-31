Australia 4, Canada 0

Australia 2 2 — 4 Canada 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Australia, Raso, 9th minute; 2, Australia, Raso, 39th.…

Australia 2 2 — 4 Canada 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Australia, Raso, 9th minute; 2, Australia, Raso, 39th.

Second Half_3, Australia, Fowler, (Foord), 58th; 4, Australia, Catley, (penalty kick), 90th+4.

Goalies_Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah; Canada, Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D’Angelo, Lysianne Proulx.

Yellow Cards_Van Egmond, Australia, 68th; Arnold, Australia, 81st.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, Elodie Coppola, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Tess Olofsson.

A_27,706.

