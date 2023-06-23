Live Radio
England adds teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad for 2nd Ashes test

The Associated Press

June 23, 2023, 10:30 AM

LONDON (AP) — England added 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to its squad Friday for the second Ashes test with concerns lingering about Moeen Ali’s injured finger.

Australia leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning a dramatic first test at Edgbaston on Tuesday by two wickets.

The second test starts Wednesday at Lord’s.

Ahmed became the youngest man to play test cricket for England when the Leicestershire spinner was picked to take on Pakistan in December, 126 days after his 18th birthday.

The 36-year-old Ali is still hopeful of recovering in time.

