Dell Match Play Results

Friday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses)

Nick Taylor (55), Canada, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Victor Perez (51), France, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 5 and 4.

Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Scott Stallings (52), United States, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 1 up.

Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, 6 and 4.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, match conceded.

Kevin Kisner (42), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 2 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 2 up.

Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Brian Harman (25), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, 7 and 6.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 4 and 3.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 3 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Alex Noren (38), Sweden, halved with Davis Riley (54), United States.

Sahith Theegala (26), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 1 up.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 3 and 1.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Keegan Bradley (20), United States, 3 and 2.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Tony Finau (10), United States, 4 and 3.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 5 and 4.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, match conceded.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Harris English (37), United States, 4 and 3.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 5 and 3.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 5 and 4.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 1 up.

