Dell Match Play Results

Thursday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses)

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

