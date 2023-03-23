Dell Match Play Groups

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses) GROUP 1 Wednesday Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley…

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses) GROUP 1 Wednesday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Friday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, vs. Tom Kim (17), South Korea.

Alex Noren (38), Sweden, vs. Davis Riley (54), United States.

Standings

Scheffler 2-0-0, Kim 1-1-0, Riley 1-1-0, Noren 0-2-0.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Thursday

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Jon Rahm (2), Spain, vs. Billy Horschel (22), United States.

Keith Mitchell (39), United States, vs. Rickie Fowler (49), United States.

Standings

Rahm 1-1-0, Fowler 1-1-0, Horschel 1-0-1, Mitchell 0-1-1.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

Thursday

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

Friday

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, vs. Keegan Bradley (20), United States.

Denny McCarthy (48), United States, vs. Scott Stallings (52), United States.

Standings

McIlroy 2-0-0, Bradley 1-0-1, McCarthy 0-1-1, Stallings 0-2-0.

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

Thursday

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

Friday

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, vs. Brian Harman (25), United States.

K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, vs. Nick Taylor (55), Canada.

Standings

Cantlay 2-0-0, Harman 2-0-0, Lee 0-2-0, Taylor 0-2-0.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

Friday

Max Homa (5), United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan.

Kevin Kisner (42), United States, vs. Justin Suh (63), United States.

Standings

Homa 2-0-0, Matsuyama 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Kisner 0-2-0.

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

Friday

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, vs. Tom Hoge (32), United States.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, vs. Cam Davis (64), Australia.

Standings

Schauffele 2-0-0, Wise 1-1-0, Davis 1-1-0, Hoge 0-2-0.

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Friday

Will Zalatoris (7), United States, vs. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand.

Harris English (37), United States, vs. Andrew Putnam (56), United States.

Standings

Putnam 2-0-0, Fox 1-1-0, English 1-1-0, Zalatoris 0-1-0.

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Thursday

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

Friday

Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, vs. Chris Kirk (28), United States.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, vs. Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

Standings

Kim 2-0-0, Kuchar 1-0-1, Kirk 0-1-1, Hovland 0-2-0.

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

Thursday

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Friday

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, vs. Jason Day (32), Australia.

Adam Svensson (44), Canada, vs. Victor Perez (51), France.

Standings

Day, 2-0-0, Morikawa 1-0-1, Svensson 0-1-1, Perez 0-2-0.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Friday

Tony Finau (10), United States, vs. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa.

Standings

Finau 2-0-0, Meronk 1-1-0, Kitayama 1-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-2-0.

GROUP 11 Wednesday

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

Friday

Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, vs. Sahith Theegala (26), United States.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, vs. J.J. Spaun (61), United States.

Standings

Spaun 2-0-0, Lee 1-1-0, Fitzpatrick 1-1-0, Theegala 0-2-0.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

Friday

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, vs. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada.

Standings

Montgomery 2-0-0, Spieth 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Lowry 0-2-0.

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

Thursday

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

Friday

Sam Burns (13), United States, vs. Seamus Power (30), Ireland.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, vs. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada.

Standings

Burns 2-0-0, Scott 1-1-0, Power 1-1-0, Hadwin 0-2-0.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

Friday

Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, vs. Russell Henley (31), United States.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, vs. Ben Griffin (62), United States.

Standings

Herbert 2-0-0, Griffin 1-1-0, Henley 1-1-0, Hatton 0-2-0.

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

Thursday

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

Friday

Cameron Young (15), United States, vs. Sepp Straka (27), Austria.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Davis Thompson (57), United States.

Standings

Young 2-0-0, Conners 1-1-0, Thompson 1-1-0, Straka 0-2-0.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

Thursday

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Friday

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, vs. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, vs. Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

Standings

Poston 2-0-0, Im 1-1-0, McNealy 0-1-1, Fleetwood 0-1-1.

