Dell Match Play Groups

|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|(Seedings in parentheses)
|x-Won group
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.
Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.
Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.
|Friday
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 3 and 2.
Alex Noren (38), Sweden, halved with Davis Riley (54), United States.
|Standings
x-Scheffler 3-0-0, Kim 1-2-0, Riley 1-1-1, Noren 0-2-1.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.
Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.
|Thursday
Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.
Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 5 and 4.
Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Horschel 2-0-1, Fowler 2-1-0, Rahm 1-2-0, Mitchell 0-2-1.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.
Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.
|Thursday
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.
Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.
|Friday
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Keegan Bradley (20), United States, 3 and 2.
Scott Stallings (52), United States, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 1 up.
|Standings
x-McIlroy 3-0-0, Bradley 1-1-1, Stallings 1-2-0, McCarthy 0-2-1.
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Brian Harman (25), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.
|Thursday
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.
Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Brian Harman (25), United States, 2 and 1.
Nick Taylor (55), Canada, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Cantlay 3-0-0, Harman 2-1-0, Taylor 1-2-0, Lee 0-3-0.
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.
Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.
|Friday
Max Homa (5), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, match conceded.
Kevin Kisner (42), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 2 up.
|Standings
x-Homa 3-0-0, Matsuyama 1-2-0, Suh 1-2-0, Kisner 1-2-0.
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.
Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.
Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.
|Friday
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.
Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Schauffele 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Wise 1-2-0, Hoge 0-3-0.
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.
Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.
Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, match conceded.
Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Harris English (37), United States, 4 and 3.
|Standings
x-Putnam 3-0-0, Fox 2-1-0, English 1-2-0, Zalatoris 0-3-0.
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.
Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.
Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.
|Friday
Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.
Matt Kuchar (59), def. Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, 7 and 6.
|Standings
x-Kuchar 2-0-1, Kim 2-1-0, Hovland 1-2-0, Kirk 0-2-1.
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.
|Thursday
Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Collin Morikawa (9), United States, 4 and 3.
Victor Perez (51), France, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 5 and 4.
|Standings
x-Day, 3-0-0, Morikawa 1-1-1, Perez 1-2-0, Svensson 0-2-1.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.
Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Tony Finau (10), United States, 4 and 3.
Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 5 and 4.
|Standings
Kitayama 2-1-0, Meronk 2-1-0, Finau 2-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-3-0
(Kitayama won on the second hole of a three-way playoff).
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.
Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.
J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.
|Friday
Sahith Theegala (26), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 2 and 1.
J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Spaun 3-0-0, Lee 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 1-2-0, Theegala 1-2-0.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.
Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.
Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.
|Friday
Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.
Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, 6 and 4.
|Standings
x-Hughes 2-1-0, Montgomery 2-1-0, Spieth 1-2-0, Lowry 1-2-0.
(Hughes won on the first hole of a playoff)
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.
Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.
|Thursday
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.
Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.
|Friday
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 2 up.
Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Burns 3-0-0, Scott 1-2-0, Power 1-2-0, Hadwin 1-2-0.
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.
Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.
Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.
|Friday
Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 2.
Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 3 and 1.
|Standings
x-Herbert 3-0-0, Henley 2-1-0, Griffin 1-2-0, Hatton 0-3-0.
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.
|Thursday
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.
Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.
|Friday
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 5 and 3.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Young 3-0-0, Conners 2-1-0, Thompson 1-2-0, Straka 0-3-0.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.
J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.
|Friday
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 4 and 3.
J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 3 and 1.
|Standings
x-Poston 3-0-0, Im 2-1-0, McNealy 0-2-1, Fleetwood 0-2-1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.