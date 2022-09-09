Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Photos
Sports on TV for Spetember 10-11

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 9:15 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Ohio at Penn St.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota

CBSSN — UTSA at Army

ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.

FOX — Alabama at Texas

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

ACCN — Furman at Clemson

CBS — Colorado at Air Force

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois

FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech

SECN — Samford at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska

SECN — Southern U. at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona

CYCLING
10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING
10 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin

5 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY
6 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa

RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Roosters vs. Knights

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Napoli

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington

TENNIS
4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. —

___

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Sunday, September 11
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

2 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

3 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Army at Boston College

2 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

CYCLING
1 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee OR Green Bay at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

RODEO
2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.

RUGBY
8 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

SAILING
4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1 —

___

For more TV viewing options, options go to fubo TV.

