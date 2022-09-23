Sports on TV for Saturday, September 24

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, September 24
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|11:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.
CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan
ESPN — Missouri at Auburn
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
ESPNU — TCU at SMU
FOX — Maryland at Michigan
FS1 — Duke at Kansas
SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina
ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.
CBS — Florida at Tennessee
CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati
FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF
FOX — Oregon at Washington St.
SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi
|5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky
FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers
NFLN — Marshall at Troy
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern
ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.
FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.
ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|7 a.m.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|8 a.m.
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|4:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
|6:45 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Semifinals
|11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Singles Final —
