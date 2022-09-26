RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
FIBA opens investigation after Mali players fight

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 9:41 PM

SYDNEY (AP) — FIBA has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team’s loss to Serbia on Monday at the women’s World Cup.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media.

Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

Mali qualified for the World Cup as a late replacement for Nigeria, which had administrative issues. The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points.

Mali finishes its tournament against Canada on Tuesday, trying to win the country’s first World Cup game since 2010, when the team went 1-4.

