Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Australia News » Diamond DeShields chronicles FIBA…

Diamond DeShields chronicles FIBA World Cup in Sydney

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYDNEY (AP) — Been in Sydney for about 3 days now. At first, I didn’t think the jet lag was that bad, but I definitely hit a wall today. I think we all did.

The city is beautiful and the weather is perfect, so it’s been really nice to be able to take in such beautiful views. Our hotel is RIGHT across the way from the Opera House (Thanks USA Basketball!!), and so now I can officially check that off my bucket list of “things to see.”

A couple of players met up with us out here, so it’s been fun being in the gym with such talented players.

There are quite a few things I’d like to do before leaving Sydney, so I’m hoping I can get over the jet lag soon so that I’m able to at least go explore a bit more. I DEFINITELY want to see what the fashion scene is like out here, so I’ve been doing a bit of research on where some good spots are to go shopping. There are also a few really dope restaurants I’d like to try.

All in all, I’m really enjoying my first trip to Australia, and I’m really looking forward to having yet another opportunity to compete for a gold medal. GO USA!

___

Phoenix Mercury star Diamond DeShields is checking in periodically from USA Basketball training camp and the FIBA World Cup.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up