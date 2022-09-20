RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Australia wins toss and opts to field in Twenty20 vs India

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 9:52 AM

MOHALI, India (AP) — Australia’s cricketers won the toss and opted to field in the first Twenty20 against India on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tim David will make his T20 debut for Australia, which is without David Warner and Mitchell Starc for the three-match series.

The series is a tune-up for the World Cup in Australia that starts on October 22.

India is without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury, but fast bowler Harshal Patel is back.

India sprang a surprise by leaving out wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

