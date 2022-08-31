Sports on TV for Thursday, September 1

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, September 1
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Ball St. at Tennessee
|7:30 p.m.
ACCN — VMI at Wake Forest
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Alabama A&M at UAB
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri
FOX — Penn St. at Purdue
|9 p.m.
BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Stanford
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|10 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
|2 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Detroit
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
