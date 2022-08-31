RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Sports on TV for Thursday, September 1

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Ball St. at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — VMI at Wake Forest

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama A&M at UAB

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri

FOX — Penn St. at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Stanford

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

