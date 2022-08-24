Sports on TV for Thursday, August 25

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, August 25
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — New Hampshire at Maryland
|8 p.m.
ACCN — UCF at Wake Forest
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Rhode Island at Penn State
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.
BTN — West Virginia at Penn State
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA
SECN — Duke at Tennessee
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
|9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark
|1 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
NFLN — Green Bay at Kansas City
|8:15 p.m.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Houston
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|5:50 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane
|5:50 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:25 p.m.
FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica
|9:50 p.m.
FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals —
___
