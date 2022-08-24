RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » Australia News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Thursday, August 25

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 25
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — New Hampshire at Maryland

8 p.m.

ACCN — UCF at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Rhode Island at Penn State

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn State

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA

SECN — Duke at Tennessee

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

NFLN — Green Bay at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Houston

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane

5:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:25 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica

9:50 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals —

___

For more TV viewing options go to Fubo TV.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

DoD fills in blanks on the future of sexual assault prevention after commission review

Feds suspect espionage by former Coast Guardsman, spouse who lived under stolen identities

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up