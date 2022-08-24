Sports on TV for Thursday, August 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 25 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. ESPNU — New…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 25 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — New Hampshire at Maryland

8 p.m.

ACCN — UCF at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Rhode Island at Penn State

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn State

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA

SECN — Duke at Tennessee

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

NFLN — Green Bay at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Houston

RUGBY (MEN’S) 5:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane

5:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:25 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica

9:50 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San José, Costa Rica

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals —

