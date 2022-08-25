RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Sports on TV for Friday, August 26

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 11:00 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 26
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Clemson

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — BYU at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Valparaiso at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Troy at Georgia

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

NFLN — Seattle at Dallas

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

