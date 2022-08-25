Sports on TV for Friday, August 26

|(All times Eastern)
|Friday, August 26
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Clemson
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — BYU at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Valparaiso at Colorado
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Troy at Georgia
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)
|9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
NFLN — Seattle at Dallas
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|5:50 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney
|RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
|11 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.
|2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals —
