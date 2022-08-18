Sports on TV for Friday, August 19

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, August 19
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
|BANANA BALL BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pacific at California
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
|12 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
|10 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)
|6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada
|8 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England
|10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at LA Rams
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland
|SAILING
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals —
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.