Sports on TV for Friday, August 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS1 — AFL…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BANANA BALL BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at California

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at LA Rams

RUGBY (MEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland

SAILING 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.