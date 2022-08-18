WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Australia News » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Friday, August 19

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Brisbane

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at North Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BANANA BALL BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at California

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at LA Rams

RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland

SAILING
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 1, Copenhagen, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up