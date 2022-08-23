BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Haney, Kambosos set for a Melbourne rematch in October

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 12:07 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney has agreed to a rematch with Australian George Kambosos in Melbourne on Oct. 16.

The 23-year-old American retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Kambosos in front of more than 41,000 spectators at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in June.

With that victory, Haney improved his undefeated record to 28-0 with 15 knockouts.

Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) has enforced the rematch clause and the bout will be staged at the smaller Rod Laver Arena, the main arena at the Australian Open tennis tournament each January.

“It’s a great division but for me, I’m 29 so for me it’s do or die,” Kambosos told reporters on Tuesday. “If I don’t overcome this fight you will not see me back in Australia fighting domestic guys; that’s not me.

“Everything I have I will be putting into that ring.”

Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella said the Australian fighter would bring “a lot more fire” in the rematch.

