Minjee Lee of Australia wins U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles for second major title

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 6:53 PM

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee of Australia wins U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles for second major title.

