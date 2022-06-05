SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee of Australia wins U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles for second major title.

Listen now to WTOP News

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee of Australia wins U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles for second major title.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.