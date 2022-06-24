2022 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

Thursday (overall pick in parentheses, includes proposed trades) Collegiate Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure, 6-5, Senior, not selected. Ochai Agbaji, Kansas,…

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, 6-5, Senior, Cleveland, first-(14).

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-11, Junor, not selected.

Teddy Allen, New Mexico State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Eric Ayala, Maryland, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Marcus Azor, UMass Dartmouth, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

David Azore, UT Arlington, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee, 6-9, Freshman, Golden State, first-(28).

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, Freshman, Orlando, first-(1).

Evan Battey, Colorado, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Justin Bean, Utah State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Jules Bernard, UCLA, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Luka Brajkovic, Davidson, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Malaki Branham, Ohio State, 6-5, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(20).

Christian Braun, Kansas, 6-6, Junior, Denver, first-(21).

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Gabe Brown, Michigan State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Kendall Brown, Baylor, 6-8, Freshman, Indiana (from Minnesota0, second-(48)

Tevin Brown, Murray State, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

John Butler Jr., Florida State, 7-1, Freshman, not selected.

Maurice Calloo, Oregon State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, 6-8, Junior, not selected.

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee, 6-0, Freshman, San Antonio, second-(38).

Max Christie, Michigan State, 6-6, Freshman, Los Angeles (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee), second-(35).

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, Junior, not selected.

R.J. Cole, Connecticut, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

Vince Cole, Coastal Carolina, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

George Conditt IV, Iowa State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, 6-5, Sophomore, Washington, first-(10).

JD Davison, Alabama, 6-3, Freshman, Boston, second-(53).

Darius Days, LSU, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Dhieu Deing, UTSA, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

Adrian Delph, Appalachian State, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Moussa Diabate, Michigan, 6-11, Freshman, LA Clippers, second-(43).

Jalen Duren, Memphis, 6-11, Freshman, Detroit (from Charlotte), first-(13).

Anthony Duruji, Florida, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Tari Eason, LSU , 6-8, Sophomore, Houston, first-(17).

Kyler Edwards, Houston, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Keon Ellis, Alabama, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Both Gach, Utah, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

AJ Green, Northern Iowa, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

AJ Griffin, Duke, 6-6, Freshman, Atlanta, first-(16).

Jordan Hall, St. Joseph’s, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

DJ Harvey, Detroit, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Jericole Hellems, North Carolina State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(2).

Caleb Houstan, Michigan, 6-8, Freshman, Orlando, second-(32).

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

Bodie Hume, Northern Colorado, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Austin Hutcherson, Illinois, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, Sophomore, Detroit, first-(5).

Drake Jeffries, Wyoming, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Andrew Jones, Texas, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

DeVante’ Jones, Michigan, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

Jaden Jones, Rutgers, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Trevor Keels, Duke, 6-4, Freshman, New York, second-(42).

Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, Sophomore, Minnesota (from Memphis), first-(22).

Noah Kirkwood, Harvard, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Peter Kiss, Bryant, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Christian Koloko, Arizona, 7-1, Junior, Toronto, second-(33).

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 6-8, Junior, not selected.

Hyunjung Lee, Davidson, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

Justin Lewis, Marquette, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, Junior, New Orleans, second-(41).

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.

Tyrese Martin, Connecticut, 6-6, Senior, Atlanta (from Golden State), second-(51).

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, Sophomore, Indiana, first-(6).

David McCormack , Kansas, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska, 6-7, Freshman, not selected.

Trey McGowens, Nebraska, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Justin Minaya, Providence, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Josh Minott, Memphis, 6-8, Freshman, Charlotte, second-(45).

Isaiah Mobley, USC, 6-10, Junior, Cleveland (from Chicago via Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento), second-(49).

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown, 6-5, Freshman, not selected.

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 6-5, Junior, Dallas (from Houston), first-(26).

Isaiah Mucius, Wake Forest, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Grayson Murphy, Belmont, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, Sophomore, Sacramento, first-(4).

Nick Muszynski, Belmont, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga, 6-5, Senior, Indiana, second-(31).

JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

Ike Obiagu, Seton Hall, 7-2, Senior, not selected.

Edward Oliver-Hampton, South Carolina State, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

Shareef O’Neal, LSU, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

Malik Osborne, Florida State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

Anthony Polite, Florida State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Lester Quinones, Memphis, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

MJ Randolph, Florida A&M, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

A.J. Reeves, Providence, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State, 7-0, Junior, not selected.

David Roddy, Colorado State, 6-5, Junior, Memphis (from Philadelphia), first-(23).

Ryan Rollins, Toledo, 6-4, Sophomore, Atlanta, second-(44).

Dereon Seabron, North Carolina State, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

Ronald Segu, Buffalo, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, Portland, first-(7).

Jalen Sims, UNC-Wilmington, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn, 6-10, Freshman, Houston, first-(3).

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor, 6-9, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(9).

Amadou Sow, Santa Barbara, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Seth Stanley, Hendrix College (AR), 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Gabe Stefanini, San Francisco, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Cole Swider, Syracuse, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

AJ Taylor, Grambling, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

Dalen Terry, Arizona, 6-7, Sophomore, Chicago, first-(18).

Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

Ryan Turrell, Yeshiva (NY), 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Jabari Walker, Colorado, 6-9, Sophomore, not selected.

Dallas Walton, Wake Forest, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman, Memphis, first-(29).

Peyton Watson, UCLA, 6-8, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(30).

Collin Welp,UC Irvine, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 6-5, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(25).

Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Khristien White, Southwest Christian, 6-3, Senior,

Donovan Williams, UNLV, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara, 6-6, Junior, Oklahoma City, first-(12).

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas, 6-10, Sophomore, Oklahoma City, second-(34).

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

Mark Williams, Duke, 7-0, Sophomore, Charlotte, first-(15).

Trevion Williams, Purdue, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

Vince Williams Jr., VCU, 6-6, Senior, Memphis, second-(47).

International

Ibou Badji, Lleida (Spain), 7-2, not selected.

Hugo Benitez, Bourg (France), 6-3, not selected.

Hugo Besson, New Zealand (Australia), 6-3, not selected.

Kay Bruhnke, Bayreuth (Germany), 6-9, not selected.

Ousmane Dieng, New Zealand (Australia), 6-9, Oklahoma City (from New York), first-(11).

Tom Digbeu, Brisbane (Australia), 6-5, not selected.

Khalifa Diop, Gran Canaria (Spain), 7-1, Cleveland, second-(39).

Lovro Gnjidic, Cibona (Croatia), 6-6, not selected.

Fallou Gueye, US Ouakam (Senegal), 6-6, not selected.

Justus Hollatz, Hamburg (Germany), 6-3, not selected.

Millan Jimenez, Valencia (Spain), 6-5, not selected.

Nikola Jovic, Mega (Serbia), 6-10, Miami, first-(27).

Ismael Kamagate, Paris (France), 6-11, Denver (from Detroit), second-(46).

Yannick Kraag, Joventut (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

Karlo Matkovic, Mega (Serbia), 6-10, New Orleans, second-(52).

Leo Menalo, Stella Azzurra (Italy), 6-10, not selected.

Yannick Nzosa, Unicaja (Spain), 6-10, Washington, second-(54).

Leonardo Okeke, Monferrato (Italy), 6-9, not selected.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia (Spain), 6-9, not selected.

Gabriele Procida, Fortitudo Bologna (Italy), 6-6, Portland, second-(36).

Ziga Samar, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-6, not selected.

Gui Santos, Minas (Brazil), 6-8, not selected.

Pavel Savkov, Baskonia (Spain), 6-7, not selected.

Luka Scuka, Cedevita (Slovenia), 6-10, not selected.

Matteo Spagnolo, Cremona (Italy), 6-4, Minnesota, second-(50).

Emil Stoilov, Estudiantes (Spain), 6-11, not selected.

Giorgios Tanoulis, Promitheas (Greece), 6-11, not selected.

Luke Travers, Perth (Australia), 6-7, not selected.

Keye Van Der Vuurst De Vries, Oostende (Belgium), 6-4, not selected.

Nicolas Vanel, Monaco (France), 6-4, not selected.

