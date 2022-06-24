2022 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

|Thursday
|(overall pick in parentheses, includes proposed trades)
|Collegiate
Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, 6-5, Senior, Cleveland, first-(14).
James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-11, Junor, not selected.
Teddy Allen, New Mexico State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Eric Ayala, Maryland, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Marcus Azor, UMass Dartmouth, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
David Azore, UT Arlington, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee, 6-9, Freshman, Golden State, first-(28).
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, Freshman, Orlando, first-(1).
Evan Battey, Colorado, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Justin Bean, Utah State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Jules Bernard, UCLA, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Luka Brajkovic, Davidson, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Malaki Branham, Ohio State, 6-5, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(20).
Christian Braun, Kansas, 6-6, Junior, Denver, first-(21).
Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Gabe Brown, Michigan State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Kendall Brown, Baylor, 6-8, Freshman, Indiana (from Minnesota0, second-(48)
Tevin Brown, Murray State, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
John Butler Jr., Florida State, 7-1, Freshman, not selected.
Maurice Calloo, Oregon State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, 6-8, Junior, not selected.
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee, 6-0, Freshman, San Antonio, second-(38).
Max Christie, Michigan State, 6-6, Freshman, Los Angeles (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee), second-(35).
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, Junior, not selected.
R.J. Cole, Connecticut, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Vince Cole, Coastal Carolina, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
George Conditt IV, Iowa State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, 6-5, Sophomore, Washington, first-(10).
JD Davison, Alabama, 6-3, Freshman, Boston, second-(53).
Darius Days, LSU, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Dhieu Deing, UTSA, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Adrian Delph, Appalachian State, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Moussa Diabate, Michigan, 6-11, Freshman, LA Clippers, second-(43).
Jalen Duren, Memphis, 6-11, Freshman, Detroit (from Charlotte), first-(13).
Anthony Duruji, Florida, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Tari Eason, LSU , 6-8, Sophomore, Houston, first-(17).
Kyler Edwards, Houston, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Keon Ellis, Alabama, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Tyson Etienne, Wichita State, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Both Gach, Utah, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
AJ Green, Northern Iowa, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
AJ Griffin, Duke, 6-6, Freshman, Atlanta, first-(16).
Jordan Hall, St. Joseph’s, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
DJ Harvey, Detroit, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Jericole Hellems, North Carolina State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(2).
Caleb Houstan, Michigan, 6-8, Freshman, Orlando, second-(32).
Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Bodie Hume, Northern Colorado, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Austin Hutcherson, Illinois, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, Sophomore, Detroit, first-(5).
Drake Jeffries, Wyoming, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Andrew Jones, Texas, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
DeVante’ Jones, Michigan, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Jaden Jones, Rutgers, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.
Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Trevor Keels, Duke, 6-4, Freshman, New York, second-(42).
Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, Sophomore, Minnesota (from Memphis), first-(22).
Noah Kirkwood, Harvard, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Peter Kiss, Bryant, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Christian Koloko, Arizona, 7-1, Junior, Toronto, second-(33).
Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 6-8, Junior, not selected.
Hyunjung Lee, Davidson, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Justin Lewis, Marquette, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, Junior, New Orleans, second-(41).
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.
Tyrese Martin, Connecticut, 6-6, Senior, Atlanta (from Golden State), second-(51).
Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, Sophomore, Indiana, first-(6).
David McCormack , Kansas, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska, 6-7, Freshman, not selected.
Trey McGowens, Nebraska, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Justin Minaya, Providence, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Josh Minott, Memphis, 6-8, Freshman, Charlotte, second-(45).
Isaiah Mobley, USC, 6-10, Junior, Cleveland (from Chicago via Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento), second-(49).
Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown, 6-5, Freshman, not selected.
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State, 6-3, Junior, not selected.
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 6-5, Junior, Dallas (from Houston), first-(26).
Isaiah Mucius, Wake Forest, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Grayson Murphy, Belmont, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, Sophomore, Sacramento, first-(4).
Nick Muszynski, Belmont, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga, 6-5, Senior, Indiana, second-(31).
JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Ike Obiagu, Seton Hall, 7-2, Senior, not selected.
Edward Oliver-Hampton, South Carolina State, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Shareef O’Neal, LSU, 6-10, Junior, not selected.
Malik Osborne, Florida State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-3, Junior, not selected.
Anthony Polite, Florida State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Lester Quinones, Memphis, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
MJ Randolph, Florida A&M, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
A.J. Reeves, Providence, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State, 7-0, Junior, not selected.
David Roddy, Colorado State, 6-5, Junior, Memphis (from Philadelphia), first-(23).
Ryan Rollins, Toledo, 6-4, Sophomore, Atlanta, second-(44).
Dereon Seabron, North Carolina State, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.
Ronald Segu, Buffalo, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, 6-3, Junior, not selected.
Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, Portland, first-(7).
Jalen Sims, UNC-Wilmington, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn, 6-10, Freshman, Houston, first-(3).
Jeremy Sochan, Baylor, 6-9, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(9).
Amadou Sow, Santa Barbara, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Seth Stanley, Hendrix College (AR), 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Gabe Stefanini, San Francisco, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Cole Swider, Syracuse, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
AJ Taylor, Grambling, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Dalen Terry, Arizona, 6-7, Sophomore, Chicago, first-(18).
Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Ryan Turrell, Yeshiva (NY), 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Jabari Walker, Colorado, 6-9, Sophomore, not selected.
Dallas Walton, Wake Forest, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman, Memphis, first-(29).
Peyton Watson, UCLA, 6-8, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(30).
Collin Welp,UC Irvine, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 6-5, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(25).
Aaron Wheeler, St. John’s, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Khristien White, Southwest Christian, 6-3, Senior,
Donovan Williams, UNLV, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Jalen Williams, Santa Clara, 6-6, Junior, Oklahoma City, first-(12).
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas, 6-10, Sophomore, Oklahoma City, second-(34).
Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Mark Williams, Duke, 7-0, Sophomore, Charlotte, first-(15).
Trevion Williams, Purdue, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Vince Williams Jr., VCU, 6-6, Senior, Memphis, second-(47).
|International
Ibou Badji, Lleida (Spain), 7-2, not selected.
Hugo Benitez, Bourg (France), 6-3, not selected.
Hugo Besson, New Zealand (Australia), 6-3, not selected.
Kay Bruhnke, Bayreuth (Germany), 6-9, not selected.
Ousmane Dieng, New Zealand (Australia), 6-9, Oklahoma City (from New York), first-(11).
Tom Digbeu, Brisbane (Australia), 6-5, not selected.
Khalifa Diop, Gran Canaria (Spain), 7-1, Cleveland, second-(39).
Lovro Gnjidic, Cibona (Croatia), 6-6, not selected.
Fallou Gueye, US Ouakam (Senegal), 6-6, not selected.
Justus Hollatz, Hamburg (Germany), 6-3, not selected.
Millan Jimenez, Valencia (Spain), 6-5, not selected.
Nikola Jovic, Mega (Serbia), 6-10, Miami, first-(27).
Ismael Kamagate, Paris (France), 6-11, Denver (from Detroit), second-(46).
Yannick Kraag, Joventut (Spain), 6-8, not selected.
Karlo Matkovic, Mega (Serbia), 6-10, New Orleans, second-(52).
Leo Menalo, Stella Azzurra (Italy), 6-10, not selected.
Yannick Nzosa, Unicaja (Spain), 6-10, Washington, second-(54).
Leonardo Okeke, Monferrato (Italy), 6-9, not selected.
Jaime Pradilla, Valencia (Spain), 6-9, not selected.
Gabriele Procida, Fortitudo Bologna (Italy), 6-6, Portland, second-(36).
Ziga Samar, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-6, not selected.
Gui Santos, Minas (Brazil), 6-8, not selected.
Pavel Savkov, Baskonia (Spain), 6-7, not selected.
Luka Scuka, Cedevita (Slovenia), 6-10, not selected.
Matteo Spagnolo, Cremona (Italy), 6-4, Minnesota, second-(50).
Emil Stoilov, Estudiantes (Spain), 6-11, not selected.
Giorgios Tanoulis, Promitheas (Greece), 6-11, not selected.
Luke Travers, Perth (Australia), 6-7, not selected.
Keye Van Der Vuurst De Vries, Oostende (Belgium), 6-4, not selected.
Nicolas Vanel, Monaco (France), 6-4, not selected.
