MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins 2nd Formula 1 race of season with victory in Australian Grand…

Listen now to WTOP News

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins 2nd Formula 1 race of season with victory in Australian Grand Prix.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.