Dell Match Play Results

|Thursday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Purse: $12 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
|(Seedings in parentheses)
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 1 up.
Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 1 up.
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, halved with Brian Harman (44), United States.
Bubba Watson (57), United States, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 1 up.
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, halved with Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.
Jason Kokrak (22), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 3 and 2.
Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 3 and 2.
Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, def. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, def. Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 4 and 2.
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, 1 up.
Daniel Berger (17), United States, def. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 5 and 4.
Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, def. Keith Mitchell (62), United States, 5 and 3.
Lee Westwood (47), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 1 up.
Richard Bland (54), England, def. Talor Gooch (27), United States, 1 up.
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 4 and 2.
Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 2 up.
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Harold Varner III (35), United States, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 2 up.
Jon Rahm (1), Spain, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 5 and 4.
Patrick Reed (23), United States, halved with Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.
Justin Rose (46), England, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, halved with. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.
Justin Thomas (6), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 5 and 4.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Luke List (53), United States, 1 up.
Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.
Kevin Na (25), United States, halved with. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 2 and 1.
Sepp Straka (63), Austria, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 2.
